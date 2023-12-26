The Disturbing Pattern: Threats and Intimidation Against Judges After Court Ruling on Trump’s Eligibility

In a disturbing turn of events, federal law enforcement and local police in Colorado are investigating alleged threats made against state Supreme Court justices who declared Donald Trump ineligible to appear on the state’s 2024 presidential ballots. The ruling, based on the 14th Amendment, which disqualifies anyone who has engaged in insurrection or rebellion, marks the first time a state supreme court has considered Trump’s eligibility for the presidency.

Following the court’s decision, a wave of lawsuits seeking to block Trump’s candidacy in the upcoming presidential election have emerged, prompting a vitriolic response from the former president and his supporters. On social media, Trump’s followers have echoed his attacks and rhetoric, leading to reportedly credible threats against the judges, prosecutors, and others involved in his cases, as well as their families.

Law enforcement agencies, including the FBI and Denver Police Department, are taking these threats seriously and have increased security measures for the justices. However, the threats continue to spread online, with posts seeking personal information and addresses of the Colorado justices.

This alarming pattern of threats and intimidation follows Trump’s previous criminal indictments and courtroom challenges, where he has consistently used his public platform to target his adversaries with inflammatory rhetoric. Prosecutors have argued that this practice is part of a larger pattern aimed at harassing, threatening, and intimidating those involved in cases against him.

The situation is not isolated to Colorado. In New York, where Trump is facing a civil fraud trial, judges have upheld gag orders due to an increase in death threats and abusive messages directed at court officials following the former president’s attacks against them.

This disturbing behavior raises serious concerns about the state of the political discourse in the United States and highlights the need for enhanced security measures to protect judges and individuals involved in high-profile cases. It also emphasizes the responsibility of political leaders to choose their words carefully, as public figures have a significant impact on the behavior and actions of their supporters. Failure to address these threats could have a chilling effect on the judiciary and the rule of law.