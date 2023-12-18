Man Arrested for Making False Bomb Threat on Flight from Orlando

Summary: A man from Rhode Island has been arrested after making a false bomb threat aboard a flight from Orlando to Providence. The incident caused the plane to make an unplanned landing in Jacksonville. The man, Evan Sims, has been charged with false information and threats regarding the possession of an explosive on an airplane. If convicted, he could face up to five years in federal prison.

According to authorities, the disturbance started when Sims and his girlfriend got into an argument before the flight took off. Sims made concerning comments about the airplane and even questioned the flight crew about emergency equipment. He also allegedly made remarks about his girlfriend having a bomb, prompting the flight crew to declare an emergency and divert the plane to Jacksonville.

After a safe landing at Jacksonville International Airport, passengers and crew were deplaned to allow the bomb squad to investigate. No hazardous material was found, and Sims and his girlfriend were interviewed police. It was later discovered that the girlfriend had an active restraining order against Sims.

Sims was arrested for violating the restraining order and was transported to the Duval County Jail. Additional charges of false information and threats were filed the U.S. Attorney’s Office. The girlfriend was released from FBI custody and continued on with her travels.

Breeze Airways, the airline operating the flight, emphasized that safety is their top priority and that they take any threats seriously. They provided overnight accommodation for all affected passengers and arranged for them to be flown to their original destination.

This incident serves as a reminder of the importance of maintaining safety and security aboard flights. Authorities and airlines are committed to investigating and addressing any threats to ensure the safety and well-being of all passengers.