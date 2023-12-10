Local Stylist Tish Summers Empowers Others Through Haircare

Latisha “Tish” Summers, a celebrity master stylist and a native of Fayetteville, is following in the footsteps of Madam C.J. Walker empowering others through her expertise in haircare. Like Walker, Summers overcame obstacles and emerged from a challenging environment to achieve personal and professional growth.

Summers, also known as Shear Diva, grew up on Jasper Street, just a block away from E.E. Smith High School. Although she initially envisioned a career in medicine or law, she found her true calling in haircare. Summers recognized the importance of haircare from a young age, as she has three sisters.

While attending Fayetteville State University, Summers provided hair services to earn extra money. Despite her success in the industry, she initially hesitated to pursue a formal education in cosmetology due to a perceived lack of patience. However, in 2013, she decided to enroll in the cosmetology program at Fayetteville Technical Community College.

As both a student and a stylist, Summers noticed that her clients often experienced hair breakage. This led her to educate herself on the causes of breakage and hair loss, discovering that factors such as medication, eating habits, and underlying health conditions could contribute to these issues. Always up for a challenge, Summers began learning about cranial prosthesis, a process that involves the application of a mesh implant unit or wig to facilitate natural hair growth from the scalp.

Despite facing a life-altering car accident and subsequent work restrictions, Summers persevered and continued to grow her client base. She dedicated herself to helping others, focusing on natural haircare and hair loss replacement. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Summers took advantage of the time to innovate and elevate her brand.

Using her expertise and knowledge of the harmful effects of chemicals on hair, Summers developed the MoGrow Hair Fertilizing System. This all-natural haircare system includes a Follicle Stimulator and Growth Drops. By creating this product, Summers aims to provide her clients with a healthier alternative for maintaining and promoting hair growth.

Similar to Madam C.J. Walker, Summers uses the income generated from her work to give back to the community. Through her catering service, Diva’s Delights and Cordials, she sponsors various community organizations and provides hot meals for those in need. Summers firmly believes in the importance of service and learned this from her parents, who instilled in her a commitment to giving back.

Summers’ work has received recognition in national publications such as Universal Salon and Hype Hair. To book an appointment with Tish Summers, interested individuals can contact her at (910) 882-1579 or follow her on Instagram @Iamsheardiva26.

Summers is a testament to the transformative power of persistence and using one’s talents to uplift others. Her story and dedication serve as an inspiration to aspiring stylists and activists in Fayetteville and beyond.