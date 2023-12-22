New National Training Center to Boost Soccer Development in Georgia

A groundbreaking new national training center (NTC) is set to be established in Fayette County, Georgia, in a move that is expected to bring economic and sporting benefits to the region. The U.S. Soccer Federation has chosen this location to build the first-ever NTC in the Atlanta metro area, following its decision to relocate its headquarters from Chicago to Atlanta.

“By selecting Georgia as the site for the NTC, U.S. Soccer is recognizing the strong soccer culture and passionate fan base that we have in the state,” said Governor Brian Kemp, highlighting the growing popularity of soccer in Georgia. With this new facility, Georgia solidifies its position as a leading hub for the sport, which is evident from the success of Atlanta United and the forthcoming FIFA World Cup events in 2026.

The NTC will serve as the primary center for training and competitions for all 27 U.S. Soccer national teams, including men’s, women’s, and youth teams. It will also cater to the development of young players, as well as provide resources for coaching and referee training. This comprehensive approach ensures that the NTC will play a vital role in maximizing player development across the country.

Support for the project has come from various sources, with the Arthur M. Blank Foundation contributing $50 million towards the NTC. Arthur Blank, owner of Atlanta United, recognizes the significance of this facility and its positive impact on the growth of soccer in the region.

In celebration of this development, U.S. Soccer board members, athletes, and local officials will come together on December 13th for a grand unveiling at the Town Stage at Trilith, located in Fayetteville. This event will not only mark the establishment of the NTC but also symbolize the strong bond it will have with the surrounding community.

The construction of the NTC is expected to create 440 jobs and attract a $228 million investment to the region. With its state-of-the-art facilities and focus on player development, this new training center will undoubtedly elevate the stature of soccer in Georgia and strengthen its position as a soccer powerhouse in the United States.