Smart Meters Bring Convenience, But Bill Delays Frustrate JPDCL Customers

JAMMU, Oct 29: Despite the successful installation of Smart Meters the Jammu Power Development Corporation Limited (JPDCL), customers are growing increasingly frustrated as they have not received their bills for over four months. This delay in bill delivery is causing inconvenience and confusion among consumers.

The JPDCL took steps to address this issue directing officials to ensure timely billing for smart metered consumers and setting up helpline numbers for complaints. Additional instructions were given to project implementation agencies and private vendors to ensure prompt billing. Despite these efforts, consumers are still awaiting their bills.

Official sources have confirmed that there are thousands of consumers still waiting for their bills. The JPDCL has recently launched a 24×7 customer care center with a toll-free helpline number (URL: jpdclexclesior.com), a WhatsApp number, and an e-complaint portal. Unfortunately, these measures have not been effective in resolving consumer grievances.

Local resident Varinder Sharma voiced his frustration, stating, “The helpline numbers and e-complaint portal seem more like a show of support from JPDCL officials rather than a genuine effort to address customer concerns. Every official seems to pass the blame onto others and avoid responding to the public’s queries.”

In an exclusive interview with Excelsior, an anonymous nodal officer acknowledged that many consumers with smart meters are still awaiting their bills. The officer explained that registering newly installed smart meters is a time-consuming process and assured customers that their bills would be issued in the first week of the following month.

Chief Engineer of JPDCL, Sandeep Seth, expressed his concern over the delay in bill delivery and promised to address the issue on a priority basis. He reassured customers who have not received their bills for several months that they would receive them soon.

With Smart Meters aimed at providing convenience to consumers, it is imperative that the JPDCL takes swift action to rectify the delay in bill delivery. Customers deserve timely and accurate billing to ensure a smooth and efficient power consumption experience.

FAQs

1. What are smart meters?

Smart meters are electronic devices that measure and record electricity usage. They provide accurate and real-time data on energy consumption, helping consumers manage their electricity usage more efficiently.

2. Why are customers frustrated with JPDCL?

Customers of JPDCL are frustrated because they have not received their bills for over four months, despite the installation of smart meters.

3. What steps has JPDCL taken to address the issue?

JPDCL has directed its officials to ensure timely billing for smart metered consumers and has set up a customer care center with helpline numbers and an e-complaint portal.

4. Why have these steps not resolved the issue?

The measures taken JPDCL, such as the helpline numbers and e-complaint portal, have not been effective in addressing customer grievances and resolving the delay in bill delivery.

5. When can customers expect to receive their bills?

According to a nodal officer from JPDCL, customers who are yet to receive their bills should expect to receive them in the first week of the following month.