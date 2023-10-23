Struggles and Strengths of Being a ‘Fauji Kid’: Insights from an IAF Officer

In a heartfelt post on LinkedIn, IAF Squadron Leader Niharika Handa shared her admiration for the resilience and adaptability of ‘fauji kids’—children of military personnel. Handa emphasized the challenges these children face in their formative years, which they never signed up for.

The life of a ‘fauji child’ is marked constant moves, as their parents’ military duties require them to change houses and schools frequently. Adapting to new neighborhoods, bidding farewell to friends, and starting anew become a way of life for them. Handa noted that fauji kids experience more goodbyes in their early years than most people do in a lifetime.

Accompanying her post was a photo of Handa with her toddler, expressing love and respect for her little one and acknowledging their support.

The LinkedIn post quickly gained attention, receiving over 4,000 likes. Netizens commented on the post, echoing Handa’s sentiments and recounting their own experiences. One user described the ability of fauji kids to navigate new beginnings with resilience and adaptability, emphasizing that it is a valuable skill they carry with them throughout life.

Another user highlighted that this experience is not unique to fauji kids but extends to children of central government employees as well. They shared their own journey of attending four schools in four different cities up until the 12th standard, all while excelling academically.

A third user expressed pride in being a fauji kid, emphasizing the incredible environment and diverse culture experienced while growing up in different cities within IAF quarters.

The post and the subsequent comments shed light on the unique challenges and strengths associated with being a fauji kid, highlighting their resilience, adaptability, and ability to thrive in different environments.

