Sound Editor Working on Netflix Original Series Killed in Israel-Hamas Attack

Ted Sarandos, the co-CEO of Netflix, confirmed that Lior Waitzman, a sound editor who worked on Netflix’s “Fauda” and Apple TV+’s “Tehran,” was killed in the recent attack on Israel Hamas. Sarandos expressed his condolences to Waitzman’s family and all those who lost loved ones in the attack.

Waitzman was working on Netflix’s first original series in Israel, titled “Bros,” when he became a victim of the terrorist attack. He had gone out biking and texted his wife about a shooting, but that was the last communication. The attack has been labeled a “horrific terrorist attack Hamas” Sarandos.

Netflix’s statement comes after other major media companies, such as Warner Bros. Discovery, Paramount, Lionsgate, NBCUniversal, and Amazon, issued statements condemning Hamas’ actions and expressing support for Israel. The conflict between Israel and Hamas escalated over the weekend, with Hamas launching an attack consisting of approximately 3,000 missiles, to which Israel responded declaring war.

The ongoing conflict has resulted in a significant loss of life and injuries. Israel’s military reported over 1,200 deaths and approximately 2,800 wounded, including 27 Americans. Gaza’s Ministry of Health stated that at least 1,417 people have been killed in Gaza due to Israeli retaliatory strikes, with over 6,200 others wounded.

