TikTok Faces Religious Backlash Over Inappropriate Content and Disrespectful Behavior

Religious scholars from Jamia Binoria Town in Karachi have issued a fatwa condemning the video-sharing platform TikTok, labeling its use as “Haraam” (forbidden) based on religious grounds. The scholars are explicitly calling for a ban on TikTok due to concerns about its use for disseminating inappropriate content and exploiting it for financial gain.

The fatwa highlights the prevalence of illicit activities on TikTok, including the sharing of prohibited images, videos, and music, as well as the promotion of indecent content and inappropriate humor. It raises alarm about the involvement of individuals from various age groups, such as the youth and the elderly, in TikTok activities aimed at earning money, which raises questions about the alignment of these activities with moral values.

Moreover, the religious scholars emphasize the potential negative impacts of TikTok on individuals’ behavior and ethical values. They express concerns about the platform’s role in encouraging actions that are forbidden in Sharia, such as photographing and videoing individuals without consent.

The fatwa also denounces the vulgar videos on TikTok that lead to the sin of looking at individuals who are “Na Mahram” (non-mahram, who are not permissible to see each other in Islam). It criticizes the common use of music, singing, and dancing in TikTok videos as a means of spreading obscenity and nudity. Additionally, the fatwa raises objections to the platform’s promotion of acts that mock scholars and religious figures, highlighting the waste of time associated with TikTok usage.

TikTok, owned China-based ByteDance, has faced numerous calls for bans worldwide, including in Pakistan. In 2022, the platform reported over 39 million downloads in the country. This comes after a previous ban imposed the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority in 2021, which was lifted after TikTok assured authorities of better control over indecent content.

This fatwa adds to the ongoing controversy surrounding TikTok’s cultural impact and its potential influence on societal norms. While the platform’s popularity persists, there are calls for a balance between freedom of expression and respect for cultural and religious sensitivities in the debate on the appropriateness of TikTok content.