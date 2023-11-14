New Insights into Fatty Acid Biosynthesis: Unlocking the Potential for Medicine and Biotechnology

Researchers from the Max Planck Institute have achieved a significant breakthrough in understanding fatty acid biosynthesis. While fatty acids are primarily obtained through the diet, biosynthesis plays a crucial role in the metabolism of yeasts and bacteria. The team successfully resolved the three-dimensional structure of yeast fatty acid synthase (FAS) at an unprecedented resolution of 1.9 angstroms.

Through the use of high-resolution cryo-electron microscopy, the researchers were able to visualize the inner workings of FAS and observe enzymatic reactions and the interactions between proteins and small molecules in intricate detail. Additionally, they captured the action of the molecular shuttle, known as the acyl carrier protein (ACP), which plays a crucial role in transporting the growing fatty acid chain between enzymatic modules.

By arresting the activity of FAS at different stages of the fatty acid biosynthesis cycle, the team was able to reconstruct the complete process. This breakthrough has the potential to have significant implications in both medicine and biotechnology. The ACP molecule, found in yeast FAS, is structurally different from its human counterpart, making it a promising target for inhibiting pathogenic organisms that utilize yeast-like FAS. This includes Candida albicans, a pathogenic yeast responsible for infections in mucous membranes, and mycobacteria, the infectious agent behind tuberculosis.

Furthermore, the researchers discovered that additional enzymatic modules can be incorporated into FAS, allowing for customization of fatty acid production. This opens up possibilities for producing fatty acids of desired chain lengths, which are used in various industries such as cosmetics, soaps, flavorings, pharmaceuticals, and biofuels. By utilizing specifically modified FAS biosynthetic factories, it may be possible to produce fatty acids sustainably, reducing the reliance on crude oil and palm oil extraction.

These findings provide new insights into the complex process of fatty acid biosynthesis and highlight its potential applications in medicine and biotechnology.

