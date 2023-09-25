Highway 400 Closed after Fatal Pedestrian Collision near Barrie

This morning, a section of Highway 400 near Barrie in Ontario was closed due to a tragic collision involving a pedestrian, according to the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP). The southbound lanes of the highway were temporarily shut down at Innisfil Beach Road to facilitate the investigation.

OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt provided details about the incident in a social media video. Several vehicles were involved in the collision, which took place shortly before 8:30 a.m. He explained that there was a broken-down vehicle stopped in a live lane of traffic on the right side of the highway. Given the construction zone in that area, there were limited shoulder spaces available.

As the driver of the broken-down vehicle was exiting the vehicle, they were struck a passing vehicle. The collision resulted in a fatality. The OPP’s collision reconstruction unit is present at the scene, and Sgt. Schmidt warned drivers to expect significant delays in the vicinity.

At this time, no information about the victim or the circumstances surrounding the crash has been released investigators. Further updates regarding the incident are anticipated.

Definitions:

– Ontario Provincial Police (OPP): The provincial police force responsible for law enforcement in the province of Ontario, Canada. It provides policing services on a contract basis to municipalities across the province.