A Fat Cat’s Viral Weight Loss Journey on TikTok

A cat named Peaches from Edmonton has gained popularity on TikTok for his unique workout routine. Peaches, weighing nearly 25 pounds, is on a mission to lose weight and improve his health. His owner, Chastity Emes, noticed that Peaches was sick and lethargic, and he was diagnosed with diabetes. The vet prescribed insulin injections twice a day and recommended a weight loss of at least 4.5 pounds.

Emes decided to enroll Peaches in swimming lessons at a local animal hydrotherapy business. Kira Palechek, owner and hydrotherapist at Frisky Pup Canine Hydrotherapy & Fitness, has been working with Peaches to help him shed the extra pounds. Swimming helps Peaches build his cardio and makes his day-to-day activities easier.

The videos and pictures of Peaches’ weight loss journey were shared on TikTok, and within two weeks, he gained over 33,000 followers. The popularity of his videos surprised Emes, who initially joined TikTok for its funny voices and filters. People expressed their admiration for Peaches, with comments like, “Peaches doesn’t know it, but I would die for him.”

In the videos, some viewers expressed concern about Peaches’ meows, thinking they could be signs of pain or panic. However, Emes assures that if Peaches were in pain, he would exhibit more signs of distress. The water used in the hydrotherapy sessions is warm and provides numerous benefits for Peaches, including reducing inflammation and pain, and relieving pressure off his joints.

Emes is optimistic that Peaches will reach his weight loss goal and potentially wean off his insulin. She has noticed a significant decrease in his weight and credits his loose skin as an indicator of progress.

