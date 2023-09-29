How to Watch and Stream Fast X on Peacock: A Guide

Fast X is the latest action movie in the Fast & Furious franchise, directed Louis Leterrier and released on May 19, 2023, Universal Pictures. In this installment, Dominic Toretto must protect his family from Dante Reyes, who seeks revenge for his father’s death.

The movie, written Dan Mazeau and Justin Lin, is available to watch via streaming on Peacock. As the tenth installment in the franchise, Fast X features an ensemble cast including Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, John Cena, and more.

Peacock is a popular and affordable streaming service that offers a wide range of television shows, movies, originals, news, and live sports. To watch Fast X on Peacock, follow these steps:

Go to PeacockTV.com Click on “Get Started” Choose your payment plan: $5.99 per month or $59.99 per year for the Premium plan, or $11.99 per month or $119.99 per year for the Premium Plus plan Create your account and enter your payment details

With a Peacock Premium account, you’ll have access to over 80,000+ hours of TV, movies, and sports, including current NBC and Bravo shows. The Premium Plus plan removes ads (with limited exclusions), allows offline downloads of select titles, and provides access to your local NBC channel live 24/7.

In Fast X, Dom Toretto and his family face their most dangerous opponent yet: a vengeful threat from the past who is determined to destroy everything they hold dear. As with any streaming service, availability is subject to change, so make sure to check before watching.

Sources: Fast X – Universal Pictures

Peacock – PeacockTV.com