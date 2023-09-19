Get Ready for the Fast X Movie Marathon on Peacock

Peacock, the streaming platform, has finally released “Fast X,” the 10th addition to the Fast & Furious series. The movie is now available to watch online, giving fans the perfect excuse for a marathon movie weekend. In “Fast X,” Dom Toretto (Vin Diesel) and his family face a new foe, Dante Reyes (Jason Momoa), who seeks revenge against Toretto’s family. Reyes is determined to destroy them, with a particular focus on Toretto’s 8-year-old son. The gang must travel to different locations, including London, Brazil, Antarctica, and Rome, forming new alliances and facing old enemies along the way.

The movie is directed Louis Leterrier and features an ensemble cast including Michelle Rodriguez, Jordana Brewster, Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris, Sung Kang, Nathalie Emmanuel, Charlize Theron, Scott Eastwood, Rita Moreno, John Cena, Helen Mirren, Jason Statham, Brie Larson, Alan Ritchson, Pete Davidson, Gal Gadot, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Daniela Melchior, and Leo Abelo Perry.

To stream “Fast X” online, Peacock offers an affordable option. If you are already a subscriber, you can watch the movie at no additional cost logging into your account and finding it under “new releases.” If you are not yet a subscriber, Peacock offers plans starting at $5.99 per month. Additionally, you can save 17% subscribing to an annual plan for $59.99/year. Peacock offers additional savings for students and first responders, allowing them to access the Peacock Premium plan for just $1.99/year. Various deals and coupons for the streaming service can also be found on Groupon.

In addition to “Fast X,” Peacock offers a large library filled with original and exclusive series and movies. Amazon also offers an opportunity for super fans to purchase a boxed set featuring the first nine movies in 4K ultra-HD, paired with the latest collector’s edition of “Fast X” on Blu-ray. Furthermore, cord cutters can enjoy all 10 movies on Prime Video for just $99.99.

And this is not the end for the Fast & Furious gang. “Fast & Furious 11” (also known as Fast X: Part II) is set to hit theaters on April 4, 2025, according to a press release. Are you excited for the ride?

