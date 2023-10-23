The Rise of Free Ad-Supported Streaming TV: The Future of Television

Television as we know it is undergoing a major transformation, with the traditional model of linear TV fading away and the rise of streaming services. However, the cost and fragmentation of subscription-based streaming platforms have left viewers longing for a simpler and more affordable way to watch their favorite shows. This is where free ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) comes in.

FAST offers a solution that combines the best of both worlds. It provides viewers with a familiar cable-like experience, complete with a guide and scheduled programming, but without the burden of unbreakable monthly subscriptions. Instead, viewers can simply flip on their TV, select a channel, and start watching.

Recent studies have shown that the shift towards FAST is growing rapidly. One in three Americans now regularly watch a FAST provider, and viewership of linear TV has dropped below 50% of American households for the first time ever. This can be attributed to the high cost and lack of original content on subscription-based platforms, which now cost more than cable.

Major players in the industry are taking notice of this trend. Amazon, for example, has recently announced its Fire TV channels app, which will give customers access to over 400 FAST channels. Netflix has also introduced an ad-supported subscription model, indicating a shift in viewer preferences.

It is clear that FAST is gaining traction and is likely to replace subscription-based models as the preferred viewing option in the next 5 to 10 years. This presents a significant opportunity for media executives to capture the growing market seeking free content and generate additional income through ads.

The future of TV lies in a combination of on-demand and scheduled programming provided through FAST services. It is now up to TV masterminds to embrace this change and seize the opportunity to make FAST better than ever.

Sources:

– Samba TV’s 2023 “State of Viewership” report

– Financial Times study