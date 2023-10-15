The Rise of Streaming Stars as Fashion Icons

The rise of streaming TV has not only brought us compelling storytelling but has also given birth to a new breed of fashion icons. With an unprecedented global audience and a strong social media presence, streaming stars like Emma Corrin, Hunter Schafer, Zendaya, and Bella Ramsey have become coveted brand ambassadors.

Emma Corrin, known for her portrayal of Lady Diana Spencer in “The Crown,” has quickly risen to stardom. With their unique style and chameleon-like ability to pull off different looks, Corrin has become a sought-after advertising asset. They have already worked with luxury brands like Miu Miu, Richard Quinn, JW Anderson, Valentino, and Chanel.

Hunter Schafer, an actress and model, gained popularity for her role in the TV show “Euphoria.” As a brand ambassador for Prada, Schafer represents the triumph of visibility for the trans community. She is also recognized as a style icon fashion houses like Marni, Burberry, and Schiaparelli.

Zendaya, known for her roles in various TV shows and movies, has had a longstanding relationship with luxury brands. Her partnership with streaming platforms, particularly her role in “Euphoria,” has solidified her status as a fashion darling. Along with being a muse for Louis Vuitton, Lancôme, Bulgari, and Valentino, Zendaya advocates for greater representation of racialized women in the clothing industry.

Bella Ramsey, a non-binary performer who gained fame through “Game of Thrones” and “The Last of Us,” is also making waves in the fashion industry. Ramsey attended Paris Fashion Week and the Costume Institute gala, solidifying their status as a rising fashion icon.

These streaming stars offer the perfect combination of global reach and inclusivity. With their massive audiences and representation of diverse communities, they have become ideal ambassadors for luxury brands. As the influence of streaming TV continues to grow, expect to see more of these stars making their mark in the fashion world.

