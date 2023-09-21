Max Mara Collaborates with Korean Bakery Brand for Stylish Pastries

Max Mara, the renowned Italian fashion brand, has joined forces with upscale South Korean bakery brand Butterful & Creamorous (B&C) in Shanghai to create a collection of delectable pastries and beverages. The collaboration, which launched on September 15, is not just limited to food products. It also includes a transformation of B&C’s logo, incorporating Max Mara’s signature camel hue and adding stickers and other peripheral products to enhance visibility.

The collection features oversized buttery croissants, caramel lattes, and a quartet of petite cream-filled croissants. Due to their photo-friendly packaging, these products have generated significant online buzz and increased foot traffic to the bakery. The campaign hashtag has garnered over 44,000 views on Xiaohongshu, a popular Chinese social media platform, with users enthusiastically sharing selfies holding the bakery’s paper bags.

To further amplify the collaboration’s impact, Max Mara organized a pop-up holiday market at Shanghai’s Taikoo Hui from September 15 to 17. Customers could make reservations through a dedicated WeChat mini-program, showcasing the brand’s commitment to engaging with its target audience.

B&C, originally founded in Seoul, has gained substantial popularity in China, attracting a large following of social media-savvy consumers. The bakery currently operates in nine mainland cities, including Beijing, Shanghai, Nanjing, Suzhou, and Wuxi. Its collaboration with Max Mara not only offers a delightful culinary experience but also allows the fashion brand to communicate its timeless aesthetic to a younger demographic.

This collaboration aligns with a new trend known as “Maillard style,” characterized deep-toned earth colors such as beige, caramel, and brown. The term “Maillard style” has garnered nearly 125 million views on Xiaohongshu, indicating its growing popularity among Chinese consumers.

By merging fashion and flavor, Max Mara cleverly showcases its brand to a wider audience while catering to the preferences of its younger customer base. This collaboration is a testament to the power of innovative partnerships and the importance of engaging with consumers through unique and immersive experiences.

