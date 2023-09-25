Salman Khan Reveals Niece Alizeh Agnihotri’s Film Debut in Thriller ‘Farrey’

Salman Khan has finally announced the film debut of his niece, Alizeh Agnihotri, in the upcoming thriller film titled ‘Farrey’. The teaser trailer released on social media has already sparked curiosity among Salman Khan’s fans.

The teaser begins with a scene featuring Alizeh Agnihotri in a college, diligently writing exams. The next scene hints at an unexpected twist in the plot as Alizeh states, “A thriller that you won’t expect.” The film revolves around college-going students and presents a mystery that goes beyond just a word. Viewers are invited to dive deep into the gripping story of ‘Farrey’.

Directed Soumendra Padhi, who is known for his work in the web series ‘Jamtara’, ‘Farrey’ is presented Salman Khan Films, Mythri Movie Makers, and Athena. The film is scheduled to release in theaters on November 24.

Salman Khan’s fans expressed their excitement and sent their best wishes to the team of ‘Farrey’. The announcement generated a positive response, with comments such as “Best of luck team #farrey” and “Best of luck” flooding social media.

As the buzz around Alizeh Agnihotri’s film debut grows, audiences eagerly await the release of ‘Farrey’ to witness the mystery unfold and experience an unpredictable thriller.

Sources:

– Soumendra Padhi’s work in ‘Jamtara’

– Salman Khan Films, Mythri Movie Makers, and Athena presenting ‘Farrey’

– Release date of ‘Farrey’ – November 24th

(Note: No specific URLs provided in the source article)