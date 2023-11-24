The Impact of Indefinite Dharnas on Public and Government Relations

Jalandhar, November 22 – The indefinite protest farm leaders near Dhanowali village has caused a major disruption on the Jalandhar-Phagwara National Highway. Seeking a hike in sugarcane prices, the dharna has not only brought traffic to a halt but also sparked a heated debate on social media about the misuse of the right to protest.

The residents of Jalandhar are expressing their frustration over the failure of the state government, district administration, and the police to effectively manage the situation and address the concerns of the protesters. The blockade has not only caused inconvenience to commuters but has also resulted in financial losses. Students have been the most affected, with parents rushing to the site to ensure their safe retrieval.

As the standoff enters its second day, residents are relying on social media platforms for updates on the status of the highway. Images and videos of the congested service lane, with hundreds of vehicles stranded in long queues, are being shared extensively.

While some blame the protesters for disrupting the highway, others hold the government responsible for failing to address the pleas of the protesters through dialogue. This has led to a public outcry against the protest, with calls for alternative locations for demonstrations, such as the Chief Minister’s residence or outside the houses of politicians.

The impact of the blockade is being felt individuals who have missed important appointments. For instance, an Amritsar-based resident missed a flight and had to spend a significant amount to book another one. Frustrated parents are urging the protesters to consider the inconvenience caused to schoolchildren and choose alternative locations for their demonstrations.

As the standoff continues, commuters are urging the concerned authorities to swiftly address the issue and restore normalcy on the Jalandhar-Phagwara National Highway.

