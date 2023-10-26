Farming and Conservation: Finding Common Ground on Dartmoor

Farmers on Dartmoor have expressed their frustration with a recent social media post shared the Dartmoor National Park Authority (DNPA). The post seemed to suggest a conflict between open woodland and moorland areas on the moor. However, it is essential to recognize that both farmers and conservationists share a common goal: the sustainable management and preservation of this unique landscape.

Dartmoor is a region of great ecological and cultural significance. It is home to a diverse range of wildlife and habitats, including rare bird species, unique ecosystems, and historical archaeological sites. It is also a working landscape, where agriculture has thrived for centuries.

Farmers play a crucial role in maintaining the character and biodiversity of Dartmoor. Through traditional farming practices such as grazing livestock, they help to shape the landscape and maintain the delicate balance between nature and human activity. However, they face numerous challenges in an ever-changing world.

The DNPA’s social media post may have inadvertently created a divide between farmers and conservationists. It is important to recognize that open woodland and moorland areas are both valuable in their own right, and their management should not be pitted against each other. Instead, a collaborative approach that considers the needs of both farming and conservation is essential.

