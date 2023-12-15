Farm Takes Legal Action Against Comstock Township for Constitutional Violations

A farm in Comstock Township, Michigan is taking legal action against the township and its officials, claiming constitutional and civil rights violations. Soil Friends LLC and its owners filed a lawsuit in federal court, stemming from disagreements between the farm and the township in the previous year.

The township issued several citations to the farm, alleging that its operations did not comply with code regulations. This included the operation of a cider tasting room and a market that sold items not grown on the farm. In December of last year, the Kalamazoo County District Court ordered the farm to shut down its business in accordance with a compliance order issued the township.

However, Soil Friends argues that its actions were within the law, citing a tasting room permit granted in 2018. The farm claims that the township has continuously moved the goalposts, making it impossible for them to comply. The township stated that to qualify as a farm market in Michigan, at least 50% of the items offered for sale must be grown on the farm. The farm disagrees, asserting that the sale of Christmas trees should be protected under the Right to Farm Act.

The lawsuit also accuses the township of First Amendment retaliation, violation of due process, regulatory takings, interference with civil rights, and several other charges. The farm is seeking compensation for damages, including lost profits and attorney fees.

This legal action is a result of ongoing tensions between Soil Friends and Comstock Township. The farm claims that the township’s actions have violated their rights as a business and have caused significant distress. The lawsuit will now proceed in federal court, where a resolution will be sought.