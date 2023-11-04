New York Artist Takes Micrography to the Big Screen on Fox NFL Kickoff Show

In the world of art, there are countless forms of creative expression. For Jayce Hall, a picture is not only worth a thousand words but thousands more. Hall specializes in a unique art form called micrography, where he creates stunning portraits and designs painstakingly writing tiny words over and over again. With his incredible talent, it’s no wonder that Hall has become a viral sensation, attracting millions of views on his TikTok channels and amassing nearly 1 million followers.

Now, Hall is gearing up for his biggest opportunity yet—a feature on the renowned Fox NFL Kickoff show. On Sunday, November 5, just before the Cowboys take on the Eagles, Hall will showcase his remarkable micrography skills to a massive audience. When the NFL approached him two months ago, it was a no-brainer for Hall to seize this incredible chance. He learned from other art friends that the NFL is one of the most challenging platforms to break into, making this opportunity even more special.

Originally, Hall planned to portray both Aaron Rodgers and Kirk Cousins, but due to their season-ending injuries, he had to adjust his focus. Instead, he will highlight four players from the Eagles and Cowboys. Given the intricate nature of his art, it’s evident that Hall has invested countless hours in perfecting his craft. Each drawing on the wall behind him represents a minimum of 10 hours of work, serving as a testament to his dedication.

With this upcoming appearance, Hall is thrilled to share his passion with an even larger audience than before. His exponential growth shows no signs of slowing down, presenting him with endless possibilities. Hall recognizes the incredible opportunity he has to showcase his work among the numerous artists striving for recognition.

