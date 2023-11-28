A Fargo Couple Faces Charges of Promoting Child Pornography on Snapchat

FARGO — A Fargo couple, Tracy Colin Thomas and Cameron Danielle Thomas, have been charged with promoting child pornography and possession of prohibited materials North Dakota law enforcement. The charges were brought after an investigation revealed that Tracy Thomas had sent sexually explicit images of children to his wife on Snapchat.

The investigation into the Thomases began on October 7th when Snapchat, a messaging app that allows for the temporary sharing of content, reported to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that child pornography had been uploaded to the platform. Authorities traced the source of the content to Tracy Thomas.

Court documents allege that Tracy Thomas, using his Snapchat account, sent multiple sexually explicit images of children to his wife’s account, belonging to Cameron Thomas. The images reportedly depicted children between the ages of 3 and 11. Shockingly, further conversation between the couple indicates a discussion about engaging in sexual acts with one of the children featured in the pictures.

Tracy Thomas has admitted to downloading approximately 20 images of child pornography and sending three of them to his wife. Cameron Thomas, also known as Cameron Cheatham, has acknowledged receiving the pictures.

If convicted, Tracy and Cameron Thomas could face up to 25 years in prison for each of the charges they are facing. They have been taken into custody at the Cass County Jail.

FAQ:

What are Tracy Colin Thomas and Cameron Danielle Thomas accused of?

Tracy and Cameron Thomas are accused of promoting child pornography and possession of prohibited materials sending sexually explicit images of children via Snapchat.

How did the investigation into the Thomases begin?

The investigation began after Snapchat reported the presence of child pornography on their platform to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

What are the potential consequences for Tracy and Cameron Thomas?

If convicted, Tracy and Cameron Thomas could each face up to 25 years in prison for the charges they are facing.

Where are Tracy and Cameron Thomas currently being held?

They are currently in custody at the Cass County Jail.