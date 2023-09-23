The Memories We Leave Behind: Reflecting on the Closure of Netflix’s DVD Service

In a bittersweet farewell, Netflix announced the discontinuation of its mail-order DVD service. While customers with physical DVDs can hold on to their discs, there is a sense of nostalgia and reflection as this chapter in entertainment history comes to a close.

For many, the movies we watch serve as markers for cherished memories. They hold snapshots of who we were and how we felt at specific moments in time. However, with the demise of physical DVDs and the accessibility of streaming, these memories can easily fade away.

The author laments the loss of the DVD data that has been erased, leaving only their streaming history as a testament to their movie-watching experiences. They reflect on the significant movies they rented and watched on VHS tapes and laser discs, each film serving as a peg for threads of memory to wind around. The author longs to recall the Netflix rentals, wishing to summon the memories that accompany them.

In earlier years, Netflix had a feature called “Netflix Friends,” where users could share their movie queue and see their friends’ ratings. Regrettably, this feature was discontinued, and the author wonders why they didn’t keep track of every movie watched and the personal ratings given.

Inspired filmmaker Steven Soderbergh, who diligently documents all the movies he watches and books he reads each year, the author decides to download their Netflix streaming history and create their own log of viewing experiences. This deliberate act of data collection serves as a personal cultural archive, preserving their movie-watching history for future reflection.

As the Netflix DVD service comes to an end, it serves as a reminder that the movies we watch are not just entertainment but also repositories of our past experiences. Whether it’s through DVDs, streaming platforms, or personal logs, it’s important to cherish these memories and ensure that they are not lost to the passage of time.

