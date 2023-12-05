Traveller Caught and Fined for Fare Dodging on Train

A traveller who bragged about evading train fares on TikTok has been caught and fined East Midlands Railway (EMR) and the British Transport Police. The individual shared videos on social media, explaining how to avoid paying for train travel and encouraging others to do the same. After collaboration between EMR and the police, the fare dodger was successfully prosecuted under the Regulation of Railways Act. They received a fine of £773 and now have a criminal record.

EMR recently caught another fare dodger at Derby station. The station staff noticed a person claiming to be heading to the Pride Park entrance, but instead boarded a train. Through CCTV records and surveillance techniques, the individual’s travel history was examined, resulting in the British Transport Police stopping them and uncovering £5,500 in unpaid fares that were subsequently recovered.

It is important for customers to be aware that travelling without a valid ticket on East Midlands Railway can lead to a £100 fine, in addition to the cost of a single ticket. Tickets can be purchased in advance from a ticket office, ticket machine, or online. Even if the ticket office is closed, alternatives such as ticket machines or online purchases are available. Customers using pay-as-you-go or smartcard tickets should remember to touch in at the beginning of their journey.

Since the start of this year, East Midlands Railway has recovered over £600,000 from fare evaders. Dave Meredith, Customer Services Director at EMR, stressed the importance of fare payment for the smooth operation and improvement of the railway. He highlighted that the impact of fare evasion is felt law-abiding passengers and ultimately the taxpayers.

PC Lisa Scott-Savage, Investigating Officer for the British Transport Police, expressed satisfaction with the outcome of the case, emphasizing the consequences of evading fares, including hefty fines and a criminal record. She stressed that it is the legitimate fare-paying passengers who bear the cost of those who try to get away without paying.