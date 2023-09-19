Far-Right US Media Figure Who Made Racist Attacks on Indigenous Australians Speaks at Conservative Conference

Concerns are growing over the impact of racist commentary on Indigenous Australians as the Voice debate intensifies. Elijah Schaffer, a far-right US media figure living in Australia, spoke at the annual Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in August. Schaffer complained about politicians speaking in support of “Aboriginals or the gay community” instead of “the Australian community.” He has also made racist comments about Aboriginal people on social media and featured an Australian neo-Nazi on his podcast, who spread anti-Semitic conspiracy theories about the Voice.

Yes campaigner Marcus Stewart condemned Schaffer’s comments, emphasizing the importance of acknowledging the impact of racism on vulnerable individuals and communities. Liberal senator Andrew Bragg, a supporter of the Yes campaign, called for caution in featuring individuals with racist views on platforms like CPAC.

Warren Mundine, the chairman of CPAC, claimed to be unaware of Schaffer’s views on Indigenous people but revealed that members of the Jewish community had raised concerns about his inclusion at the event. CPAC would be reviewing potential future speakers more closely, according to Mundine.

Several other speakers at CPAC received criticism for their remarks, including comedian Rodney Marks, who referred to traditional Indigenous owners as “violent black men,” and No campaigner Gary Johns, who suggested that if Indigenous people wanted a voice, they should “learn English” and advocated for requiring blood tests to prove Aboriginality.

The No campaign has been dealing with its own racism controversies. Advance Australia, a conservative lobby group, published a racist cartoon in July depicting a Yes campaigner dancing for money, while David Adler, an advisor to the group, questioned the physical appearance and heritage of prominent Indigenous Australians.

As the debate intensifies and racist commentary continues to surface, concerns are being raised about the harmful impact on Indigenous Australians. It is crucial to engage in constructive discussions and debates while actively addressing discrimination and racism.