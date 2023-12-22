Unveiling the Dark Side of Tradwives: Far-Right Connections

In the midst of the online trend glorifying traditional domestic roles for women, there lies a troubling undercurrent deeply intertwined with far-right ideologies. While the “tradwife” lifestyle may seem appealing with its depiction of idyllic homemaking and family-centered values, there is a small but growing subculture within the tradwife community that propagates dangerous far-right ideas.

Tradwife, a term derived from “traditional wife,” has gained popularity across various political spectrums, but it is this subset of far-right tradwives who use their platforms on social media to promote extremist beliefs. Platforms like X (formerly Twitter), TikTok, and Instagram have become hotspots for these individuals. While some may view this lifestyle as curated for social media, for others, it is a way of life.

Though the number of far-right tradwives may be relatively small, their presence and influence on social media suggest a burgeoning cohort. Researchers have identified the existence of far-right tradwives in Australia, actively engaging on platforms like X, TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube.

According to a 2020 study extremism researcher Julia Ebner, an estimated 30,000 women identified as tradwives or Red Pill Women. The latter term refers to women aligned with the far-right male online community called Red Pill. These women claim to be “awakened” to the supposed subjugation of men feminism.

The core belief among far-right tradwives is that modern society is plagued decadence, consumerism, sexual promiscuity, and what they perceive as “unnatural” ways of living. They argue that these factors are deliberately engineered to weaken the white race. Embracing traditional domestic roles and becoming a tradwife is their way of resisting these perceived threats.

While love and the pursuit of traditional power dynamics play a role in radicalizing tradwives, it is their conviction that their roles as mothers and wives are crucial for safeguarding the survival of the white race. Some tradwives assert that they only embraced their “true” femininity after being protected a “real man” who embodies the toxic masculine ideals of the far right.

The danger lies in the exploitation of traditional gender identities to legitimize far-right ideas. By portraying women’s subordination to men as natural and justifying violence when this order is disrupted, these ideologies perpetuate harmful narratives.

The tradwife phenomenon is not new, as it has seen a resurgence in recent years, particularly among women who prioritize domestic duties over the modern workforce. While not all tradwives are aligned with the far right, the overarching principle remains the same – they believe a woman’s place is in the home as a wife and mother. This reversion to traditional roles is often justified political, religious, or personal beliefs.

Prominent tradwife influencers, such as Estee Williams, who boasts a significant following on TikTok, advocate for submitting to their husbands and embracing traditional gender roles. However, it is important to acknowledge that not all tradwives hold far-right views.

The far right has long fixated on women’s roles and behaviors, describing an ideal woman as demure, obedient, and integral to the future of white people. Far-right tradwives serve as one particular manifestation of women’s identities co-opted the far right to advance racially focused ideas.

Within far-right ideology, women’s value is reduced to servitude – serving their husbands fulfilling domestic responsibilities and bearing children. Through these efforts, they perpetuate and preserve their imagined racial and cultural heritage.

Far-right ideologies also offer emotional stability and clarity in uncertain times, providing a sense of order, structure, and meaning to adherents. Tradwives find comfort in these ideologies, as they prescribe strict guidelines for behavior, appearance, lifestyle choices, and interactions. Their role as wives and mothers is celebrated as the epitome of authentic white womanhood.

Ironically, while tradwives often feel judged for their lifestyle choices in a society that values female empowerment, many of them have successfully curated and monetized social media followings. Some even sell advice on social media strategies to their followers.

Far-right tradwives argue that capitalism and feminism fuel insatiable demands and contribute to a supposed war on womanhood. They blame feminism for repressing men’s masculinity and undermining traditional gender norms. Consequently, those who deviate from the feminine ideal are labeled as unnatural, traitors, or enemies.

These far-right tradwives also employ their social media platforms to attack the LGBTQIA+ community, feminists, and victims of domestic violence who challenge their narrow worldview. Shockingly, some have even called for the proliferation of white births, encouraging others to match or surpass their own white offspring.

By positioning their political actions as protective and instinctual rather than power-seeking, far-right tradwives perpetuate harmful ideas that undermine women’s rights. They oppose divorce, contraception, and women’s participation in the workforce, while championing conservative Christian concepts of procreation.

While the tradwife trend itself may seem innocuous, it is crucial to recognize and address the far-right connections breeding within this subculture. By upholding traditional gender roles and promoting extremist beliefs, these individuals perpetuate harmful narratives that can have lasting consequences for women’s rights and societal progress as a whole.