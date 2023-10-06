Welcome to theScore Fantasy Football Podcast

In this episode of theScore Fantasy Football Podcast, hosted Justin Boone, the fantasy mailbag is opened up to answer questions before Week 5. Boone provides expert analysis and advice to help fantasy football players make informed decisions for their upcoming matchups.

During the mailbag segment, Boone addresses questions and concerns from listeners regarding player rankings, lineup decisions, and trade proposals. Listeners can submit their questions through various platforms, such as Spotify, Apple, and Google.

Boone’s expertise in fantasy football allows him to provide insightful and valuable information to listeners. With a deep understanding of player performance and the dynamics of the NFL, Boone offers strategic insights that can help fantasy football players gain a competitive edge.

