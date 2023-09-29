How to Watch Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them Online: Streaming Details

Wondering how to watch Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them online? We have all the streaming details right here. In this film, courageous wizard Newt Scamander visits New York in 1926 in order to save the wizarding community from a dangerous person. While keeping mystical creatures safe in his magical suitcase, he meets two witches and a human who help him in his fight against a sinister plot.

Yes, Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them is available to watch via streaming on HBO Max. The 2016 adventure fantasy film is based on J. K. Rowling’s book of the same name and is set 70 years before Harry Potter’s story begins. Directed David Yates, the film stars Eddie Redmayne as Newt, Katherine Waterston as Tina, Alison Sudol as Queenie, Dan Fogler as Jacob, Colin Farrell as Graves, and more.

To watch Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them streaming via HBO Max, you can follow these steps:

1. Go to HBOMax.com/subscribe

2. Click ‘Sign Up Now’

3. Choose your plan:

– $9.99 per month or $99.99 per year (with ads)

– $15.99 per month or $149.99 per year (ad-free)

– $19.99 per month or $199.99 per year (ultimate ad-free)

4. Enter your personal information and password

5. Select ‘Create Account’

HBO Max offers different plans with varying features. Max With Ads provides the streaming library at Full HD resolution and allows streaming on up to two supported devices at once. Max Ad-Free removes commercials, allows streaming on two devices at once in Full HD, and allows for 30 downloads at a time for offline viewing. Max Ultimate Ad-Free allows streaming on four devices at once in 4K Ultra HD with Dolby Atmos audio and 100 downloads.

The synopsis of Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them is as follows: “While visiting New York in 1926, the courageous and eccentric wizard Newt Scamander uncovers a sinister plot that threatens the wizarding community.”

Please note that the streaming services mentioned above are subject to change. The information provided was correct at the time of writing.

Sources:

– Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them streaming details – HBO Max