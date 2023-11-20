Kevin De Bruyne Denies Collaboration with Drake, Maintains Focus on Recovery

When Drake released his highly anticipated new song “Wick Man” last Friday, fans were buzzing with excitement. However, it was the name ‘K. De Bruyne’ listed as a co-writer that caught everyone’s attention. Speculations spread on social media, with many wondering if the renowned Belgian and Manchester City star had been working with the Canadian rapper during his recovery from injury.

Responding to the rumors, De Bruyne took to X (formerly Twitter) to address the situation with a touch of humor. He stated, “Drake needed an assist,” before promptly clarifying, “All jokes aside, it’s not me! Huge fan though!”

Currently nursing an injury sustained on the opening day of the Premier League season back in August, De Bruyne’s absence hasn’t hindered his team’s success. Despite being sidelined, Manchester City continues to dominate the league. When De Bruyne made his playful remark about Drake needing assistance, teammate Erling Haaland cheekily replied with “not alone,” suggesting that De Bruyne is not the only one who could potentially collaborate with the rapper.

Known for his exceptional creativity in midfield, De Bruyne holds the record for being the fastest player in history to achieve 100 assists in the Premier League. Currently, he boasts an impressive tally of 102 Premier League assists, ranking him fourth in the league’s all-time assist leaderboard.

