His House: A Thought-Provoking Horror Film with a Unique Twist

His House, a horror film that has recently gained attention on Netflix, is proving to be a standout in the genre. With a unique storyline and compelling performances, the film has garnered widespread acclaim from critics and viewers alike.

The plot follows a young refugee couple who escape war-torn South Sudan and struggle to adapt to their new life in a small English town. However, they soon discover that there is an unspeakable evil lurking beneath the surface, testing their resilience and challenging their sanity.

Directed Remi Weekes, His House premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in January 2020 and received numerous awards. The film features talented actors such as Matt Smith, Wunmi Mosaku, and Sope Dirisu, known for their roles in Doctor Who, Loki, and Gangs of London, respectively.

What sets His House apart from typical horror movies is its ability to combine elements of social drama with supernatural thrills. Viewers have praised the film for its intelligence, emotional depth, and thought-provoking themes.

One viewer described the film as “an intelligent horror thriller with a social drama behind and a superb finale,” while another mentioned that they had never cried twice while watching a horror movie before.

The atmosphere of the film is unsettling, with high creep factor and impressive special effects that enhance the terror. Even though some audience members found it disturbing, they commended the film for its ability to provoke emotions and deliver a compelling story.

While His House boasts a perfect 100 percent score on Rotten Tomatoes, the audience score stands at 73 percent. Some viewers find the film to be deeply disturbing in a way that many modern horror films are not, while others appreciate its ability to evoke a wide range of emotions.

In conclusion, His House is more than just a horror film. It is a thought-provoking and emotionally impactful exploration of the refugee experience, wrapped in a supernatural theme. With its unique twist on the genre, this film is a must-watch for horror enthusiasts and those seeking a deeper cinematic experience alike.

His House is currently available to stream on Netflix.