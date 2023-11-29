New Ranking of Most Hated TV Characters Sparks Social Media Debate

A recent ranking of the “most hated TV characters” has ignited a frenzy of social media reactions. The list, which was created the website Ranker based on over 20,000 votes, has garnered both amusement and confusion from viewers.

The top 10 list features characters such as Joffrey Baratheon from “Game of Thrones,” Ramsay Bolton from “Game of Thrones,” and Skyler White from “Breaking Bad.” However, the order of the top 10 varies between Ranker’s official list and the one that went viral on social media.

While many social media users agreed with the top pick of Joffrey Baratheon, there were differing opinions on the ranking. Some argued that Ramsay Bolton was a far worse character than Joffrey. Others were surprised to see Caillou, a character from a children’s cartoon, included among the villains and murderers.

One notable point of contention was the positioning of Skyler White in relation to Todd Alquist from “Breaking Bad.” Many viewers were infuriated that Skyler ranked higher than Todd, despite the latter being depicted as a literal Nazi who commits heinous crimes.

The inconsistencies and odd choices on the list have left many puzzled. Stephen Colbert, for instance, was included despite being an actual person, not a character. The criteria for voting on Ranker’s site was simply to choose TV characters that viewers disliked for any reason, leading to some characters making the list due to being perceived as obnoxious.

Furthermore, there were several mistakes on the list, such as the image of Baby Sinclair from the sitcom “Dinosaurs” being used to represent a character named Baby from the movies “House of 1000 Corpses” and “The Devil’s Rejects.” This error highlights the lack of coherence in Ranker’s list.

In conclusion, the ranking of the most hated TV characters has sparked a lively online debate. Social media users have expressed a range of opinions, from agreement to confusion. Ultimately, the list’s peculiar choices and errors raise questions about its credibility and the criteria used for voting.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Ranker?

Ranker is a website that allows users to rank various topics, including TV characters, based on their preferences or dislikes.

How were the most-hated TV characters chosen?

The characters were selected based on votes from over 20,000 users on the Ranker website.

Why were there discrepancies between the viral list and Ranker’s official list?

The viral list may have been a different version or an edited version of the original list shared on social media.

Why was Stephen Colbert included on the list?

While Stephen Colbert is not a fictional TV character, he played a character named “Stephen Colbert” on “The Colbert Report,” which may have led to his inclusion.

Are there any other notable mistakes on the list?

Yes, there were several errors on the list, including the wrong image being used for a character named Baby from the movies “House of 1000 Corpses” and “The Devil’s Rejects.”

Does the list accurately reflect the most hated TV characters of all time?

The list’s choices and inconsistencies call into question its accuracy and credibility. It’s important to remember that personal opinions may vary, and the rankings are subjective based on user votes.