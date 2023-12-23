YG Entertainment’s Official TikTok Account Experiences Alleged Hack

Social media was set ablaze on December 22, 2023, with the news of YG Entertainment’s official TikTok account allegedly getting hacked. Videos claiming the hack went viral, leaving fans in shock and prompting them to question the agency’s social media security.

With over two million followers on Instagram and 23 million likes, YG Entertainment’s TikTok account is a popular platform for fans to stay updated on their favorite K-pop groups, such as Treasure and BLACKPINK. The account features a music note bar where fans can discover songs associated with YG Entertainment groups.

However, fans noticed something unusual on the music note bar. Fan covers of songs different groups, including aespa, LE SSERAFIM, and Soojin, were uploaded and mixed with random sounds. Songs like Drama, Spicy, AGASSY, and Fearless were among the tracks that appeared on the account without authorization.

Fans were not only surprised the hack itself but were also amused the fact that the agency seemingly hadn’t noticed the changes to their TikTok account even after ten hours. Taking to social media, fans shared their amusement and wondered what the hackers’ motives could be in targeting YG Entertainment.

YG Entertainment, founded Yang Hyun-suk in 1966, is a renowned South Korean entertainment company known for its diverse range of artists and ventures. The company is involved in music production, talent management, event organization, and more. Some of their notable artists include BIGBANG, BLACKPINK, and WINNER, along with popular actors and actresses featured in K-dramas.

As fans eagerly await the agency’s response and the removal of the unauthorized music from their TikTok account, it is worth noting that YG Entertainment recently signed an exclusive renewal contract with their biggest group, BLACKPINK. The agency remains a powerhouse in the K-pop industry, and this hacking incident serves as a reminder of the importance of maintaining robust social media security.