Fans React to Sofia Vergara’s Transformation in New Netflix Trailer

Fans are buzzing after catching a glimpse of Sofia Vergara’s dramatic transformation in the new Netflix trailer for the upcoming series, “Griselda.” The Colombian actress takes on the challenging role of notorious drug lord Griselda Blanco, known as the ‘Black Widow’ and ‘Godmother of Cocaine.’

In the trailer, Vergara can be seen sporting auburn, collarbone-length wavy locks, a departure from her signature caramel-colored tresses. The 1970s-inspired makeup looks add to the gritty and mysterious atmosphere of the show.

As an executive producer and collaborator with the team behind “Narcos,” Vergara dedicated years of preparation to bring Blanco’s story to life. With a release date set for January 2024, fans are eagerly awaiting the series.

Comments on Instagram praised Vergara’s dedication and transformation. Many expressed their surprise at how different she looks in the role, while others applauded the choice of a Colombian actress portraying a Colombian character. One fan commented, “I’m happy to see a Colombiana playing a Colombiana.”

Director Andrés Baiz commended Vergara’s commitment to the role, acknowledging her bravery in stepping out of her comfort zone. He explained that Vergara had to fully immerse herself in the character, even learning how to smoke for authenticity.

Vergara’s interest in playing Griselda Blanco dates back to her time on “Modern Family.” She extensively researched the character and connected with people who knew Blanco personally. Creator of “Narcos,” Eric Newman, recognized Vergara’s deep understanding of the pressures Blanco faced and praised her dedication to the role.

With the anticipation surrounding “Griselda,” fans are excited to see Sofia Vergara’s transformative performance as she takes on her most challenging role yet.