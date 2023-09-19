Fans Accuse Khloé Kardashian of Heavily Editing Her Body in Fabletics Ad

Fans of Khloé Kardashian are raising eyebrows once again, accusing the reality star of heavily editing her body in a recent Fabletics ad. A screenshot of the ad was shared on Reddit, with users questioning whether the woman in the image was even Khloé herself.

Commenters on the thread were quick to call out the apparent Photoshop, with one saying, “We know her butt does not look like this.” Another user expressed disbelief, stating, “No one’s body looks like this.”

This isn’t the first time Kardashian has faced allegations of digitally altering her Instagram photos. Many fans have grown skeptical of her appearance, noting that her online persona often looks drastically different from her real-life self.

The controversy surrounding Kardashian’s appearance has sparked a larger discussion on the potential negative effects of Photoshop and photo-editing on young social media users. Critics argue that these unrealistic beauty standards can fuel self-esteem issues and body image concerns.

While some fans have praised Kardashian’s dedication to health and fitness, others have questioned the rapid changes in her body. Plastic surgery rumors have swirled, but Kardashian has only admitted to rhinoplasty in the past.

Despite ongoing denials, fans remain convinced that Kardashian’s photos are heavily edited. They cite her seemingly altered background and an overall appearance that is “too small to be real.”

As the debate continues, it serves as a reminder of the influence that social media can have on body image perceptions, and the importance of promoting authenticity and body positivity in the digital sphere.

