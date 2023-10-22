TikTok Subway Artist and Fans Harass Art Critic After Review

An art critic recently faced online harassment from a popular TikTok subway artist and his followers after writing a review of the artist’s work. Ben Davis, the critic, revealed the attacks he and his family endured in an op-ed for Artnet News.

Davis explained that he received a barrage of angry messages from artist Devon Rodriguez on Instagram, with fans flooding his account with derogatory comments, insults, and even death threats. Some supporters of Rodriguez even threatened to get Davis fired and start a campaign to cancel him.

In his article, Davis noted that this was not the first time an artist had been upset with his critique. However, he highlighted that Rodriguez’s extreme reaction reflects a larger issue within the art world among new artists who have not encountered critical writing before. Davis speculated that Rodriguez’s rise to fame might have shielded him from any substantial criticism until now.

Rodriguez, known for his realistic portraits of commuters in the New York City Subway, initially gained recognition for his artwork. Following the publication of Davis’ review, Rodriguez took to Instagram to respond, emphasizing his resilience and the power of love over hate.

The incident sheds light on the potential harm that can be caused online fandoms, particularly when directed towards critics. It also raises questions about the impact of social media fame and the lack of critical analysis in the art industry.

Sources:

– Artnet News (op-ed Ben Davis)

– Personal knowledge