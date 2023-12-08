Jaws and Its Sequels Set to Depart Netflix at End of 2023

After a brief four-month stint on Netflix, the iconic film Jaws, along with its three sequels, is bidding farewell to the streaming service at the end of December this year.

While Jaws is widely regarded as one of the greatest horror films ever made, its sequels didn’t quite live up to the original’s reputation. However, if you didn’t already know, Jaws actually spawned three sequels, and all four films will be departing Netflix on December 31, 2023.

The first Jaws movie, directed Steven Spielberg, captivated audiences with its thrilling storyline, brilliant soundtrack, and unforgettable performances. It propelled Spielberg to stardom and cemented itself as a household name in the horror genre. Jaws 2, although not as impactful as its predecessor, still has its moments, particularly for those who enjoy slasher flicks. With key cast members, including Roy Scheider, reprising their roles, it’s worth a watch if you’re searching for something to pass the time. However, the sequel ultimately pales in comparison to the original Jaws.

Unfortunately, the same cannot be said for Jaws 3 and Jaws: The Revenge. These two films veer into the realm of mediocrity at best and sheer terribleness at worst. The focus remains on the Brody family as they find themselves continuously pursued killer sharks. Whether they’re at Sea World or seeking refuge in the Bahamas, the sharks just won’t leave them alone. These movies are simply not up to par with the quality of the original Jaws.

While it’s disappointing to bid farewell to the classic Jaws film, it’s hard to shed any tears for the departure of its increasingly lackluster sequels. So, as we approach the end of the year, get ready for a late Christmas present as Jaws and its not-so-stellar follow-ups swim off into the wild blue yonder.

