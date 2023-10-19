James Maddison Gives Fans a Glimpse into England Camp on Social Media

James Maddison, the Tottenham playmaker, recently shared a series of photos and a video on Instagram, providing fans with an inside look into the latest England camp. Despite a rather lackluster performance in the No. 10 shirt during the team’s friendly win over Australia, Maddison seemed to have a great time with his teammates.

In one of the videos, Maddison hilariously filmed Jack Grealish struggling to eat a sandwich, which elicited laughter from the Manchester City player. The photos showcased Maddison enjoying a coffee with Jude Bellingham, playing Battleship against Trent Alexander-Arnold, and taking a selfie on the golf course with Kalvin Phillips and Aaron Ramsdale. Other England stars such as Jordan Henderson, Lewis Dunk, Declan Rice, and captain Harry Kane also made appearances in the photo montage.

Maddison, who has now earned five caps for his country, shared the pictures and video shortly after England’s 3-1 victory against Italy, which secured the team’s qualification for Euro 2024. The post received various responses from fellow players, with Bellingham calling Maddison a “human,” Rice affectionately referring to him as “my brother,” and Ramsdale simply labeling him a “ledge.” Fans also expressed their delight, stating that the content was exactly what they needed.

Overall, James Maddison’s social media posts provided an entertaining glimpse into the camaraderie and off-pitch bonding that occurs within the England camp, showcasing the lighter side of the national team’s players.

