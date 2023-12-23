Cricket Fans Left Disappointed as Victoria XI vs Pakistan Game to Take Place Privately

Cricket fans around the world are expressing their disappointment after it was confirmed that the last-minute practice game between Victoria XI and Pakistan will be held behind closed doors. The additional fixture, which was not initially part of the schedule, was added to provide much-needed practice for the Pakistan team following the absence of Khurram Shahzad for the upcoming Boxing Day Test.

According to Pakistan coach Mohammad Hafeez, the decision to include the practice game was made to allow more players to experience a match scenario and gain valuable practice. While the match will not have first-class status, it will feature former Test players such as Peter Handscomb, Marcus Harris, and Will Pucovski in the Victoria XI team.

For Harris, this game presents yet another opportunity to showcase his skills as a potential replacement for David Warner at the top of the batting order. Pucovski, on the other hand, sees this as a chance to regain his momentum after a troubled run since his only Test appearance.

However, cricket fans and media outlets were disappointed to learn that they would not be able to attend the game or even stream it online. Cricket Australia cited logistical challenges as the reason behind the closure to the public and media.

This decision has sparked criticism on social media, with fans expressing their frustration at not being able to witness the game or follow it through live coverage. Many fans feel that the match being held privately diminishes the excitement and inclusivity of the sport.

Despite the disappointment, cricket enthusiasts will still eagerly await updates and highlights from the game as both teams gear up for the upcoming Test match.