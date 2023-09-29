Matt Riddle’s Departure from WWE and Controversial Twitter Photo

Recently, wrestler Matt Riddle confirmed his departure from WWE, following allegations of sexual assault. This sparked interest from other wrestling promotions, with speculation that Riddle might end up in AEW once his non-compete clause with WWE expires.

However, Riddle’s new Twitter photo has caused quite a stir among fans. The photo, featuring him wearing a revealing speedo at the beach, left many fans disgusted and regretting their decision to view it.

Social media users expressed their regret in the comments, acknowledging that they should have listened to warnings. The reactions ranged from surprise to outright shock, with some fans jokingly blaming others for drawing attention to the photo.

Despite the controversy surrounding his departure and the questionable photo, Riddle has dropped hints about something new coming soon. Additionally, he recently resurfaced in a photoshoot, indicating that he is keeping busy and making moves following his release from WWE.

As fans eagerly await Riddle’s next move, only time will tell where he ends up and what his future holds in the wrestling world. The speculation continues, and opinions on Riddle’s new photo and potential future are varied.

