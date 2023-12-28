Fans Notice Discrepancy in Haaland’s Instagram Post After City’s Win

Fans of Manchester City were quick to spot an interesting detail in Erling Haaland’s recent Instagram post following the team’s victory against Everton. While celebrating City’s comeback win, Haaland posted a picture of his TV screen with a caption praising Bernardo Silva. However, fans noticed that the scoreline graphic on Haaland’s picture differed from the one shown on Amazon Prime Video, the broadcast platform for the match in the UK. This led to speculation about the device Haaland was using to watch the game.

Social media was abuzz with fans jokingly suggesting that Haaland was watching an illegal livestream or using a dodgy IPTV stick. However, it is worth considering that Haaland may not have been in the UK at the time of the match, making it impossible for him to watch it on Amazon Prime.

On a different note, Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola provided updates on Haaland’s fitness and Kevin de Bruyne’s condition. Guardiola stated that Haaland, who has been sidelined with an injury, has yet to train with the team but is showing signs of improvement. Guardiola expressed hope that Haaland would be able to rejoin the team in January after a congested schedule in December. As for De Bruyne, who has been out of action since August, Guardiola shared that he recently trained with the team but experienced some fatigue as a result of intense training.

Manchester City’s next fixture will be against Sheffield United at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday.