LSU Gymnast Olivia Dunne Prepares for Final College Season Amidst Excitement and Fan Support

In anticipation of the upcoming 2024 NCAA Gymnastics season, the TikTok community is buzzing with excitement and well wishes for LSU’s star athlete, Olivia Dunne. The 21-year-old gymnast, who is also known as the girlfriend of Pittsburgh Pirates’ top prospect, Paul Skenes, recently took to TikTok to express her readiness for what will be her last year in college gymnastics.

Dunne shared a series of pictures on her TikTok account, showcasing her anticipation for the upcoming season set to kick off in January. With less than a month to go, fans flooded the comments section, offering their best wishes and support for Dunne as she prepares to represent LSU in her final year donning the team’s uniform.

While Dunne is widely recognized for her achievements in gymnastics, she has also gained attention for her presence on social media. However, she recently announced a temporary hiatus from social media during finals week, highlighting that she is, in fact, a regular college student dealing with the stress of exams. Dunne humorously reassured her followers that she would be “back to slaying soon” once finals were over.

Despite her fame, Dunne disclosed last month that she no longer attends classes in person due to a concerning incident. A police report from 2021 revealed that she received a threatening message, leading her to prioritize safety and opt for remote learning. In response, the LSU gymnastics team has implemented increased security measures to ensure Dunne’s safety, especially after a disruptive incident involving overly enthusiastic fans at the University of Utah.

As fans eagerly await Dunne’s return to the gymnastics floor, the TikTok community continues to shower her with unwavering support and encouragement for what promises to be a truly memorable senior season at LSU.