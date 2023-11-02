New Clint Eastwood Thriller “Absolute Power” Now Streaming on Max

Clint Eastwood’s political thriller “Absolute Power” has hit the streaming platform Max, thrilling fans who have been eagerly revisiting this overlooked gem. If you haven’t seen it yet, now is the time to add it to your must-watch list. Here’s everything you need to know about this gripping title.

The film revolves around Luther Whitney, played Clint Eastwood, who while attempting to rob the home of aging billionaire Walter Sullivan, unexpectedly witnesses a violent encounter between Sullivan’s wife Christy and the U.S. President, Alan Richmond. When Christy is killed the Secret Service, Luther becomes the prime suspect and must race against time to uncover the truth with the help of detective Seth Frank, portrayed Ed Harris.

Directed Clint Eastwood himself and adapted for the screen William Goldman, “Absolute Power” is a gripping thriller based on the novel of the same name David Baldacci. The movie boasts an all-star cast including Gene Hackman, Ed Harris, Laura Linney, Judy Davis, Scott Glenn, Dennis Haysbert, and Richard Jenkins.

What sets “Absolute Power” apart is its exceptional acting performances. Many viewers have hailed this film as their introduction to Clint Eastwood’s work, appreciating the top-notch acting delivered Eastwood, Hackman, Harris, Glenn, and Marshall.

While the film has received praise from audiences, it’s always interesting to see what people are saying on Twitter:

– “Top notch acting all around.” – Bob Harner

– “Watching my first movie starring, written, directed Clint Eastwood.” – Jon Reynolds

If you’re intrigued and want to experience the thrill of “Absolute Power,” be sure to catch it while it’s streaming on Max. Check out the trailer below to get a taste of the suspense this title has to offer.

