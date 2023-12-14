Discover the Hidden Gem: “Safe House” — A Must-Watch Denzel Washington Thriller

Summary:

With the year coming to an end, it’s time to look back at the movies that kept us entertained. One surprise inclusion on a recent Netflix Engagement Report was the 2012 action-packed thriller, “Safe House”, starring Denzel Washington. Despite being one of the most underseen titles in Washington’s filmography, “Safe House” managed to accumulate a staggering 7,800,000 streaming hours on Netflix alone.

This gripping film follows the story of rookie CIA agent Matt Weston (Ryan Reynolds) as he is tasked with protecting Tobin Frost (Denzel Washington), a former operative turned traitor. When their safe house is attacked mercenaries, the unlikely duo must work together to survive and uncover the truth behind the conspiracy.

Directed Daniel Espinosa and written David Guggenheim, “Safe House” boasts an ensemble cast including Robert Patrick, Vera Farmiga, Brendan Gleeson, and Liam Cunningham. This pulse-pounding thriller not only captivated audiences with its intense action sequences and gripping storyline, but it also managed to reach the Top 10 Films (English) Charts in 17 countries, despite limited international release.

If you haven't had the opportunity to experience the adrenaline rush of "Safe House", now is the perfect time to catch up. The film is currently available on Netflix, allowing you to add it to your Denzel Washington thriller marathon. Don't miss out on this hidden gem that has left audiences on the edge of their seats.