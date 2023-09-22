Naomi Campbell and Linda Evangelista Rumored to Have Had a Falling Out

Fans of supermodels Naomi Campbell and Linda Evangelista suspect that the pair may have had a secret falling out. While both models appeared together at Vogue World, Campbell did not tag Evangelista in her Instagram post, causing fans to question their relationship. Additionally, at the Fendi Spring/Summer runway show during Milan Fashion Week, Campbell and Evangelista sat five people apart instead of together.

Rumors of a rift between the two supermodels intensified with their appearance in the Apple TV+ series, The Super Models. The documentary sheds light on their early careers and the challenges they faced working in the fashion industry in the late 1980s and 1990s. While all four original supermodels—Campbell, Evangelista, Cindy Crawford, and Christy Turlington—were featured in separate interviews, there were only a few clips showing all four of them together.

In the series, Crawford revealed why she chose to pose nude for Playboy magazine in 1988, despite advice from her agents. Crawford acknowledged that her agency didn’t think it was a good fit for her image, but she ultimately made the decision to do it. She negotiated certain conditions, such as having control over the images and the right to kill the story if she didn’t like it.

It is unclear at this time whether Campbell and Evangelista’s apparent falling out is real or if there are other factors involved. Representatives for both models have not commented on the matter.

Sources: The Independent