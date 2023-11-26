Australian NBA Player Josh Giddey Plays Amidst Allegations, Ignites Controversy

Australian NBA player Josh Giddey made headlines on Saturday night when he was allowed to play in his team’s game against the Philadelphia 76ers, despite ongoing allegations of inappropriate behavior. Giddey, a rising star in the league, received a warm welcome from the crowd when he took to the court and put up an impressive performance, contributing 10 points, seven rebounds, and eight assists.

The allegations against Giddey stem from an online video that suggests he had an inappropriate relationship with a minor. While the video has since been deleted and the social media account deactivated, the NBA is currently investigating the matter. It is important to note that the age of consent in Oklahoma, where Giddey plays for the Oklahoma City Thunder, is 16.

The decision to allow Giddey to play despite the ongoing investigation has sparked controversy. Oklahoma head coach Mark Daigneault addressed the issue in a press conference before the game, stating that there was no change in Giddey’s status from a basketball standpoint, and he had no comment on anything else.

Basketball Australia, the governing body of the sport in the country, has reached out to Giddey and his camp and is closely monitoring the situation. Giddey, who recently excelled at the FIBA World Cup representing Australia, remains a key player in the Boomers’ Paris Olympics campaign.

The outcome of the NBA investigation and the impact it will have on Giddey’s career remains uncertain. As one of Australia’s highest-profile athletes, Giddey’s performance on and off the court will undoubtedly be closely scrutinized.

