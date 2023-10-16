Lady Gaga’s Alleged Weight Loss Sparks Speculation on TikTok

Lady Gaga recently took to TikTok to showcase the latest lip products from her brand, Haus Labs. However, it was not the makeup that caught the attention of her fans. Instead, they were intrigued her alleged weight loss and slimmer appearance. Speculation arose in the comment section, with many fans suggesting that Gaga may have achieved her new look with the help of a medication called Ozempic.

Ozempic, also known as Wegovy and Mounjaro, is a medication approved the FDA for patients with type 2 diabetes. It contains semaglutide and tirzepatide, which target the brain to influence feelings of fullness. Despite controversies surrounding its use, Ozempic has become a popular weight loss trend in Hollywood.

In the TikTok video, Gaga can be seen dancing and lip-syncing to the song “Princess Diana” Ice Spice and Nicki Minaj. Her signature platinum blonde hair is styled into loose waves, and she sports voluminous lashes, rosy blush, and a 90s-inspired lip color. Fans noted in the comments that Gaga looked “different” or “unrecognizable,” sparking further speculation about her alleged use of Ozempic.

While some fans jokingly referred to her as “Ozempic Gaga,” others praised her beauty and expressed admiration for her regardless of the reason behind her changed appearance. Gaga, who launched her vegan and cruelty-free cosmetics brand, Haus Labs, in 2019, has yet to address the rumors surrounding her alleged weight loss.

It is important to note that the speculations about Lady Gaga’s use of Ozempic are based solely on observations made fans and have not been confirmed the artist herself.