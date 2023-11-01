Jason Kelce’s Epic Halloween Costume Surprises Fans

One of the Kelce brothers definitely embraced the Halloween spirit this year! As revealed on their New Heights podcast, Jason Kelce and his family had initially planned a Little Mermaid-themed costume, but things took a different turn. Jason, known for his outlandish outfits, did not disappoint when he unveiled his epic King Triton look.

In a clip from the November 1 episode of New Heights, presented Wave Sports and Entertainment, Jason proudly showed off his head-to-toe ensemble. Sporting a crown, a top covered in gold scales, and aquatic pants with floppers, he truly transformed into the majestic king of the sea. While Jason confidently displayed his costume, his brother Travis couldn’t help but tease him, humorously suggesting that the best costumes are the ones that just don’t quite fit.

Fans flooded the comments section with admiration for Jason’s creativity and dedication. His daughters surely must have loved his portrayal of King Triton. Speaking of his daughters, Jason had originally planned to have a complete Little Mermaid theme with his family, with his wife Kylie dressing as Ursula. However, their middle daughter, Elliotte, had a change of heart and opted to be a character from Dino Ranch instead. Despite the alteration in plans, Jason stayed true to the original concept and delivered an unforgettable costume.

Now that Jason’s impressive outfit has been revealed, fans are eagerly awaiting a glimpse of the rest of the Kelce family’s Halloween looks. With their track record of imaginative costumes and surprises, it’s safe to say that they won’t disappoint.

