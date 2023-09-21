Netflix’s Dear Child: A Dark and Captivating Crime Series Taking Audiences Storm

Netflix subscribers have once again uncovered a hidden gem with Dear Child, a German crime series that has soared to the top of the Netflix Top 10 charts. Despite its dark subject matter, audiences everywhere are hooked on this suspenseful and gripping show.

Dear Child, based on the novel Romy Hausmann, follows the story of a woman who escapes from captivity after 13 years, unraveling the mystery surrounding her disappearance. With its focus on character dynamics and intense suspense, the series has captivated viewers who are fans of the crime genre.

One viewer on X likened Dear Child to other well-produced crime favorites, describing it as a combination of true crime, psychological thriller, and murder mystery. The series has received high praise for its binge-worthy nature and has been compared to acclaimed films such as “Room” and “Gone Girl”.

While some viewers have acknowledged the disturbing nature of Dear Child, they still find it absolutely captivating. Another viewer on X expressed their addiction to the show, unable to stop watching even on the fifth episode.

Although the series may not be suitable for those with a weak stomach, viewers are braving through it and praising it for its bingeability. Audiences seem to be drawn to the darker and more violent international series, such as Dark and Squid Game, indicating a growing interest in non-U.S. productions.

With the overwhelming positive reactions from viewers and the buzz surrounding the show, Dear Child has earned its place as one of the best shows on Netflix. If you’re a fan of the crime genre, make sure to give this German thriller a watch. And if you’re looking for more crime shows to indulge in after Dear Child, there are plenty streaming now.

