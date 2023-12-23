G-Dragon’s New Agency Sparks Excitement for Upcoming Comeback

After recently parting ways with YG Entertainment, popular Korean artist G-Dragon has signed with a new agency, Galaxy Corporation, and fans couldn’t be happier. The announcement of his exclusive contract with Galaxy Corporation has generated a great deal of anticipation for his upcoming comeback.

During a press conference held on December 21, Galaxy Corporation’s director, Jo Sung Hae, shared exciting news about G-Dragon’s future plans. The artist will be returning to his activities as a musician and will be diligently preparing to release new music. Fans eagerly await what G-Dragon has in store for them.

In a recent Instagram post on December 22, G-Dragon further fueled excitement using a well-known meme featuring a Big Bang fan holding their official VIP lightstick and gazing out the window. The humorous depiction of a skeleton indicates the long wait that fans have endured for a G-Dragon comeback. With the phrase “Jiyong is coming…” displayed alongside the meme, fans couldn’t help but let their excitement and delight overflow.

The response from fans and Korean netizens has been overwhelmingly positive. Many expressed their excitement for G-Dragon’s return and how they have eagerly anticipated this moment for years. Comments flooded in, with fans confessing their love for the artist and jokingly wondering where he finds such entertaining memes.

G-Dragon’s new agency and his recent social media activity have sparked a renewed sense of anticipation and enthusiasm among fans. With his comeback on the horizon, it’s clear that G-Dragon’s artistic presence will continue to captivate and delight audiences worldwide.