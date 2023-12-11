Viewers Express Mixed Opinions About Length of Netflix Movie Leave The World Behind

In the newly released Netflix movie, Leave The World Behind, viewers seem to have differing opinions about its duration. While some praise the movie for its thrilling storyline and star-studded cast, others find the film excessively long and lacking in substance.

Based on Rumaan Alam’s book of the same name, Leave The World Behind revolves around Amanda and Clay, played Julia Roberts and Ethan Hawke, respectively. The couple takes their children on a family vacation to a luxurious rental home. However, their plans are disrupted when the owner of the house, G.H. Scott, portrayed Mahershala Ali, returns with his daughter, Ruth, portrayed Myha’la. As strange events unfold in the city, the two families must come together to navigate the chaos and find a way to survive.

While the movie holds a respectable score of 75 percent on review aggregator site Rotten Tomatoes, the audience score drops significantly to 40 percent. Critics of the film argue that its runtime of almost two-and-a-half hours is excessive and contributes to its perceived shortcomings.

Several viewers expressed their opinions on platforms like X, highlighting the movie’s length as a major drawback. Negative reviews referred to the film as confusing, lacking direction, and featuring an unsatisfying ending. However, even those who enjoyed the movie acknowledged its lengthy duration. Some found the storyline intriguing despite its vagueness, while others appreciated the suspenseful payoff.

Despite mixed reviews, Leave The World Behind offers a thrilling and apocalyptic storyline that captivates audiences. If you’re interested in forming your own opinion, the movie is currently available for streaming on Netflix.